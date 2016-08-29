Beyonce wins MTV Video Music Awards 2016

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards were hit with a somewhat unexpected splash of Lemonade.

The Moon Men were dished out at Madison Square Garden for the first time ever.

Report informs, Beyoncé’s “Formation”, directed by Melina Matsoukas, picked up the Video of the Year award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday, August 28, fulfilling the expectation that the singer would take home the top award of the night. Live from Madison Square Garden in New York, Bey took the stage and first thanked her beautiful daughter, Blue Ivy, and her husband, Jay-Z, for all of their support.

Beyoncé was also nominated in 11 other categories and took home the awards for Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography, Breakthrough Long Form Video, among others.

Also nominated in the Video of the Year category was Adele’s “Hello,” Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling” and Kanye’s “Famous.”