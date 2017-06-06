Baku to host international jazz project

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 7, the International Mugham Center will host a jazz project, organized by Premier LTD.

Report informs, the event will be held with the support of the Cultural Council of the Embassy of Turkey in Azerbaijan, the embassies of France and Belgium.

On the eve of the summer season residents of the capital will be presented with an international jazz project.

This project will bring together world-famous musicians from Turkey, France and Belgium. Azerbaijan will be represented by a talented jazzman and composer Elchin Shirinov.

First of all, on June 7 at 18:30 the concert will be given by the band Önder Focan & Şalliel Bros.

Later, iftar table will open for those who keepthe fast.

At 20:30 a concert of the Azerbaijani-French-Belgian jazz trio under the direction of Elchin Shirinov - Elchin Shirinov, LinleyMarthe and Stefan Gallandin.