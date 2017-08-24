Baku to host “Dance of Wind” International Kite Festival

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ The “Dance of the Wind” International Kite Festival will be held in Baku for the first time.

Report was informed in the Heydar Aliyev Center's press service, 10 artists from Azerbaijan, Latvia, Mongolia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Denmark and Finland will take part in the project.

Some 50 kites of various sizes and forms, painted by artists, will decorate the "City of Wind” Baku’s sky and will make an unforgettable impression on viewers.

Within the framework of the festival to start at 18:00, children will fly about 200 kites.

The entertainment programs will start at 17:00, and various entertainment programs will be organized for underage children in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center .

Children will be able to have fun with fairytale characters and have their face painted in the park of the Center. Along with it, the “Azeri injileri” group and little performer Nuray Rahmanova will hold a concert from 18:00 till 20:00.