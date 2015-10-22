Baku to host concert of 'Eurovision' singer

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku to host concert of popular Maltese singer Kurt Calleja.

Report informs referring to the organizers of the concert "Sparke entertainment", a concert entitled "This is the night" will take place on November 29 in one of the clubs in Baku.

Along with his already popular songs, the singer will perform well-known foreign songs. Special guests of the concert will be Diana Hajiyeva (DiHaj) and DJ AKG.

Kurt Calleja with the song "This is the night" represented Malta in the song contest "Eurovision-2012" in Baku.