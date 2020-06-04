BAFTA TV Nominations: Chernobyl leads the way

The Sky Atlantic miniseries, which was heavily praised by critics, was based on the 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Report informs citing the BBC.

It becomes one of the most-nominated shows in the ceremony's history, tying with the 14 nominations Killing Eve received last year.

Netflix's Royal drama The Crown has seven nominations in total.

Chernobyl is leading the pack for this year's BAFTA TV Awards and BAFTA TV Craft Awards after the Sky and HBO original scored 14 nominations, including best drama miniseries.

The nuclear disaster drama's 14 nods mean it is the most-nominated show in BAFTA history alongside Killing Eve last year, which was also recognized in 14 categories. As well as best miniseries, there are individual nominations for Jared Harris as lead actor and Stellan Skarsgård as the best supporting actor.

The British Academy Television Awards, also known as the BAFTA TV Awards, are presented in an annual award show hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). They have been awarded annually since 1955.