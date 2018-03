Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Eurovision 2016 representative Samra Rahimli has presented one more video.

Report informs, the video has been made in Icherisheher (the Old City), which Samra states the most favorite place in Baku and answers questions walking along the historic streets.

Notably, Samra Rahimli will participate under number 14 in Eurovision first semi-final, which will be held on May 10. She will sing 'Miracle'.