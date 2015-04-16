Azerbaijan to take part in first Caspian fashion week

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ The first Caspian fashion week will be held on April 20-27 in Astrakhan, the Eastern Russia.

Report informs referring to Russian media, designers from Germany, Georgia, Kazakhstan and also Azerbaijan will attend the event.

Besides the presentation of new collections, the Caspian fashion week is the platform for the establishment of business relations among designer, manufacturer and seller.

The Caspian fashion week will be organized with the support of the Government of the Astrakhan.