Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ The presentation date of the music and clip of Aysel Mammadova, who will represent Azerbaijan in Eurovision 2018 song contest, was announced.

Report informs, clip that shot in Athens, capital of Greece, will be presented on March 4.

Notably, the semifinals of the competition will be held on May 8 and 10.

The final ceremony will be held on May 12.