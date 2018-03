Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Eurovision-2016 representative Samra Rahimli has held her last rehearsal.

Report informs, last elements of the singer's performance prepared during the training.

Notably, S.Rahimli will perform together with 4 dancers and a back-vocalist.

S.Rahimli's stage performance at first semi-final will be under number 14 on May 10 and she will sing 'Miracle'.

Finals of the music competition will be held on May 14.