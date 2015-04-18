Azerbaijan’s 2015 Eurovision entry Elnur to make more promo stops in Europe

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s 2015 Eurovision entry Elnur Huseynov adds three more countries to his European promotional tour ahead of performance in Eurovision Second Semi Final in May. Elnur has already visited Riga and Budapest, Report informs citing oikotimes.com.

His latest tour destinations are Amsterdam and Moscow. This year Amsterdam’s annual Eurovision in Concert party has already attracted more than 20 participants of the Eurovision 2015. In Moscow he will join the stage of Pre-Eurovision Concert with ten other Eurovision entries.

On April 20th, Elnur will visit Ghent, Belgium. Elnur will be featured on MENT TV with presentation of his music video together and an interview. Elnur willl also be performing ‘Hour of the Wolf’ on TV-Limburg in Hasselt. In Brussels, Elnur will be meeting the Belgian Eurovision participant Loic Nottet at Sony Music Belgium.

From Belgium, Elnur will be heading to Greece on April 22nd. He will appear on popular morning TV show To Proino Mou. A photo shoot and an interview for Hello! Magazine and other Greek press are also scheduled for Elnur in Athens.

The final destination to Elnur’s tour is Tblisi, Georgia between April 26th-27th. He will not only perform his entry song but will also present it during a deep house-style style concert. On Monday 27th Elnur due to make an appearance on a morning TV show, as well as being interviewed by local press: Fortuna radio, Music Box TV channel and other local media.