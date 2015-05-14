 Top
    Azerbaijan participant on Eurovision-2015 holds First Rehearsal in Vienna -VIDEO

    Elnur hold First Rehearsal in the scene where the Eurovision to take place next week

    Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan participant on Eurovision-2015 Elnur holds First Rehearsal in Vienna, Report informs citing oikotimes.com.

    Elnur performs while a couple of dancers are using the Capoeira dance technics with a stunning make up artwork on them to spread the message of the song. The graphics in the LEDs I am not sure they fit for the song as they present a dead nature landscape with the moon turning from blue to red. 

    Three backing vocalists stay behind the scenes, one of them is Nicklas Lif: not just a voice, actually one of the composers of the entry song ‘Hour the Wolf’.

    The semifinals will be held on May 19 and 21, the final of Eurovision-2015 - on May 23. 

