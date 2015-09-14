 Top
    ​Azerbaijan confirms its participation in Eurovision-2016

    Ictimai is yet to reveal the mechanism it will use to select the 2016 Azerbaijani Eurovision entry and act

    Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan confirmed their participation at the international song contest "Eurovision-2016" to be held in Stockholm.

    Report informs citing Esctoday, Ictimai is yet to reveal the mechanism it will use to select the 2016 Azerbaijani Eurovision entry and act.

    The 2016 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

    The representative of Azerbaijan Elnur Huseynov took 12th place with the song "Hour of the wolf".

