“Avengers: Endgame” set a new world record

American superhero film “Avengers: Endgame” set a new record, collecting at the box office two billion dollars in 11 days. Report informs citing the Russian media that the due information appeared on the website of the distributor Walt Disney Studios. The exact amount of the collection 11 days after the world premiere, held on April 22, is equal to $ 2,189 billion. The previous record was set by James Cameron with "Avatar" released in 2009 with the movie collecting two billion dollars in 47 days.