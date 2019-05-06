American superhero film “Avengers: Endgame” set a new record, collecting at the box office two billion dollars in 11 days. Report informs citing the Russian media that the due information appeared on the website of the distributor Walt Disney Studios. The exact amount of the collection 11 days after the world premiere, held on April 22, is equal to $ 2,189 billion. The previous record was set by James Cameron with "Avatar" released in 2009 with the movie collecting two billion dollars in 47 days.
“Avengers: Endgame” set a new world record“Avengers: Endgame” set a new world record American superhero film “Avengers: Endgame” set a new record, collecting at the box office two billion dollars in 11 days.
https://report.az/storage/news/7f3a4ece5cd48ae18d9e2daa0f83ebfb/d72a6721-cf39-4ddc-ae13-59de85f5b11d_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Eurovision responds to suspicions of fraud results 21 May, 2019 / 11:40
- Azerbaijan's Eurovision entry makes his way to Eurovision final 17 May, 2019 / 09:07
- Date of next Oscar ceremony unveiled 24 April, 2019 / 12:48
- Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie officially single again 15 April, 2019 / 10:33
- US actress to plead guilty in college admissions scandal 09 April, 2019 / 11:22
- Reason behind The Prodigy vocalist's suicide named 05 March, 2019 / 11:31
- The Prodigy soloist commits suicide - UPDATED 04 March, 2019 / 17:26
- Israel suspends ticket sale for Eurovision 04 March, 2019 / 11:02
- "Green Book" wins Oscar in the nomination "Best Film" 25 February, 2019 / 10:47
- Actor attends Oscar ceremony in a dress 25 February, 2019 / 10:33
News DepartmentNews Author