Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Australia will compete at the forthcoming 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Report informs, the SBS, Australian national broadcaster has confirmed to ESCToday.

Notably, prior to that Australia 3 times participated in the competition, and the best place was the 2nd at Eurovision-2016.

The competition will be held on 8, 10 and 12 May next year in the Portuguese capital Lisbon.