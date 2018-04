Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Part of the ashes of the British musician David Bowie was dispelled at the Burning Man festival in the US state of Nevada, Report informs citing The Daily Mail.

Widow Bowie - Iman has given her permission.

The well-known composer, singer David Bowie died January 10, 2016, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of the new album Blackstar.