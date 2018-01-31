Arnold Schwarzenegger sells his car for $ 2.5 mln

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Arnold Schwarzenegger said hasta la vista to his Bugatti Veyron after selling it for $ 2,5 mln.

Report informs, the TMZ wrote on Tuesday.

The action movie star and former governor of California only had about 1 600 km on the 2015 Bugatti, which can go from zero to 100 km in 2.5 seconds. Top speed is 410 km/h.

Schwarzenegger, 70, reportedly sold the car to California luxury auto dealer Obi Okeke, who plans on eventually reselling it, TMZ wrote. The founder of Fusion Luxury Motors in North Los Angeles.

Notably, previously, Austrian Kreisel Electric developed an off-road prototype on the basis of the H1 model in just two months' time for Arnold Schwarzenegger. It is equipped with high-performance batteries from Kreisel Electric featuring a 100 kWh capacity and two electric motors on the front and back axles, with a system output of 360 kW (490 PS).