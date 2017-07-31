Anna Netrebko leads top Russian high-paid musicians

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Opera singer Anna Netrebko topped highest-paid Russian musicians according to Forbes magazine, earning $ 7.5 mln in a year, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

In 2017 pop singer Philip Kirkorov who earned $ 7.4 mln was the second and rapper Timati with an income of $ 6.6 mln became third.

In addition to the annual income, the frequency of mention in the media, as well as the interest that the musician causes in the audience on the Internet are taken into account when making the rating.

Notably, Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko is the wife of an opera tenor, Azerbaijani by origin Yusif Eyvazov.