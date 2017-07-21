American film "Wonder woman" banned in Tunisia

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The American superhero film Wonder woman was banned from displaying at the Tunisian cinemas, Report informs citing Gazeta.ru.

The film must have been released in Tunisia in June. The premiere was postponed because of the complaints demanding to ban Wonder woman, as the main character has been played by actress Gal Gadot who served in the Defense Army of Israel. Now, the court has made a decision to ban the film.

Since the 1950s, Tunisia has had "restricted" diplomatic ties with Israel, and Wonder woman has caused a wave of controversies about the bilateral relations.