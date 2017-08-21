 Top
    American comedian Jerry Lewis dies at 91

    Jerry Lewis starred in such films as It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World , Nutty Professor, etc.© Los Angeles Times

    Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Entertainer Jerry Lewis, one of Hollywood's most successful comedians, has died aged 91.

    Report informs citing the BBC, a family statement said he died of natural causes at his home in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

    Lewis's 10-year partnership with Dean Martin saw them star in 16 films and achieve huge box office success.

    He became the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, chalking up hits such as The Bell Boy, Cinderfella and The Nutty Professor.

