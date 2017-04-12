All tickets for Eurovision 2017 song contest sold

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ All tickets for the three final shows of the international song contest Eurovision 2017 have been sold in Kiev, Ukraine.

Report informs citing the TASS, sale of tickets for the finals of the international song contest has started on April 10. A total of 70,000 tickets were issued. The cheapest tickets cost 8 EUR and give an opportunity to visit rehearsals, most expensive - 500 EUR for the final show in the VIP-zone.

The cheapest ticket to the final costs 70 EUR.

Notably, Eurovision 2017 will be held on May 9, 11 and 13.