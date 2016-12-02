Alexander Maslyakov to choose best team in Baku

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani, Russian and Georgian teams will perform for title in Grand finale of 3rd Azerbaijani League of ‘KVN’ (the Club for the Lighthearted and Quickwitted), that will be held at Heydar Aliyev Palace on December 18, 2016, press service of Azerbaijani Club for the Lighthearted and Quickwitted told Report.

Games of Azerbaijani regional league of ‘KVN’ has been initiated by Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Azerbaijan Republic with the support of State Fund for support of youth.

Headliners of the concert managed by Alexander Maslyakov are finalists of 2015 season – Dagestani team, winners of “Presidential Kivin – 2016” – Georgian team, as well as our favorites and winners of “Kivin in dark – 2016” – Baku team.