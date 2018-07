Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Italian singer Al Bano had a surgery after two heart attacks.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the popular singer fell ill on Friday night during a rehearsal of the New Year concert in Rome.

The first heart attack occurred at 18 00 immediately followed by a second. Al Bano was urgently hospitalized, where he had surgery on Saturday night.

At the moment the singer feels good.