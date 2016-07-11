Aerosmith's guitarist hospitalized after ill in New York concert

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has been taken to a hospital after he was forced to leave the stage while performing in New York City.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Perry became ill around 9:30 p.m. Sunday while performing with Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper in his side band, the Hollywood Vampires, at Ford Amphitheater in Brooklyn's Coney Island.

An administrator at Coney Island Hospital confirmed the 65-year-old Perry is undergoing tests.

Hollywood Vampires record label rep Sujata Murthy says Perry is "stable and resting." Cooper also tweeted "our brother" Perry is stable and with family.

A video posted by a fan on social media shows Perry sitting down on stage and then walking off in the middle of a song.

The band continued playing after Perry left the stage.