Actor Samy Naceri beaten in Moscow night club

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ French actor Samy Naceri fought with unknown people while spending time with his brother in Moscow’s “Voice” karaoke.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the fight occurred on the night of August 5, but has been reported now.

S.Naceri told the police that he argued with unknown people on Sunday at the “Voice” bar while spending time with his brother, Bibi. The fight occurred as a result of a conflict with another visitor, who punched the actor in the face.

The French actor appealed to the Sklifosovsky Emergency Research Institute after the incident.