35-years old French singer dies in concert

35-years old French singer Barbara Weldens has died on stage in concert.

She released her first album in February and was in the middle of a concert tour.

Weldens, 35, had been on stage in a church in the picturesque village of Goudron, in the Lot region of the south-west, when she suffered an apparent cardiac arrest.

The cause of her death is unclear but, according to one report, she was probably electrocuted.

Police have begun investigating the cause of her death and have refused to speculate on the circumstances.