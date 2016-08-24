21st Century's 100 greatest films announced

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ BBC Radio compiled a list of the best 100 films of XXI century. Report informs referring to Russian media, two films made by Russian filmmakers and film Once Upon a Time in Anatolia by Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan are also included in list.

As a result of survey, conducted among 177 Film Critics from 36 countries "Mulholland Drive" by David Lynch, 2001 ranked first.

"In the Mood for Love" (2000) by Wong Kar-wai took second place in list and "There Will Be Blood" (2007) by Paul Thomas Anderson ranked third.

"Leviathan" (2014) directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev ranked 47th and "The Return" (2003) ranked 80th.

Notably, film "Once Upon a Time in Anatolia" directed by Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan ranked 53rd in list.