18-year-old Azerbaijani wins talent contest in Sweden

© aftonbladet.se

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ The 18-year-old Azerbaijani Ibrahim Nasrullayev won the talent contest "Talent 2017", organized by the Swedish TV channel TV4, Report informs citing the Swedish media.

In the final, he sang a song "Hold My Heart" in Swedish.

Ibrahim Nasrullaev, together with his family, arrived in Sweden as migrants a year ago. In just one year the young man learned Swedish and he is now fluent in it.

As he said after the victory, part of the prize money, which is half a million kroons, he will donate to the school where he studied Swedish.