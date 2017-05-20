 Top
    Close photo mode

    18-year-old Azerbaijani wins talent contest in Sweden

    Part from the funds won Ibrahim Nasrullaev will donate to the school where he studied Swedish© aftonbladet.se

    Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ The 18-year-old Azerbaijani Ibrahim Nasrullayev won the talent contest "Talent 2017", organized by the Swedish TV channel TV4, Report informs citing the Swedish media.

    In the final, he sang a song "Hold My Heart" in Swedish. 

    Ibrahim Nasrullaev, together with his family, arrived in Sweden as migrants a year ago. In just one year the young man learned Swedish and he is now fluent in it.

    As he said after the victory, part of the prize money, which is half a million kroons, he will donate to the school where he studied Swedish.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi