Unveiled number of Azerbaijani religious figures to be paid wages

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ “More than 1,000 religious figures were submitted by the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) will receive a salary”.

The Executive Director of the Foundation for Propagation of Spiritual Values Mehman Ismayilov told Report.

According to him, there will be a difference in the salaries of religious figures such as district imam, registrar imam, managers of Foundation and others. Their work will be evaluated and salary will be allocated to them.

Saying that the proposals have been prepared and presented to the Ministry of Finance, Ismayilov said that salaries of religious figures will be issued through the card: "Documents have been sent to the ministry for about two weeks. I think the final decision will be made in the near future”.

Executive Director of the Foundation underlined that the work of religious workers will be monitored: "Of course, the salaries of religious figures not coming to work will be cut off. The goal is to keep mosques under control”.

Notably, the Foundation for Propagation of Spiritual Values in accordance with the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on October 10 was created to support the projects of religious communities.