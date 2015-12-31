Turkish President Erdoğan performs Umrah in Saudi Arabia

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his accompanying delegation performed Umrah in the holy city of Mecca on Tuesday night, after a visit to Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh in which he held bilateral talks with the King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

The Turkish delegation arrived in Jeddah and headed to Mecca. Erdoğan was accompanied by his wife Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Economy Minister Mustafa Elitaş and Energy Minister Berat Albayrak during Umrah.

The doors of the Kaaba was opened to Erdoğan and Turkish delegation upon the orders of King Salman.

Erdoğan is expected to hold meetings in Jeddah on Wednesday, then head to Medina and visit the tomb of Prophet Muhammad.

President Erdoğan entering the Kaaba The Umrah is a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, performed by Muslims that can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Hajj.

It is sometimes called the 'minor pilgrimage' or 'lesser pilgrimage', the Hajj being the 'major' pilgrimage and which is compulsory for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. The Umrah is not compulsory but highly recommended.