Turkish Hajj and Umrah pilgrims will make payment in TRY

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Starting on December 5, Turkish Hajj and Umrah pilgrims will make payment in Turkish lira (TRY).

Report informs citing DHA, Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs declares.

According to the presidency, works regarding making payments in TRY have already been completed: "Therefore, Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs adopted a decision to conduct payments for Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages in Turkish lira from December 5, 2016."

Notably, pilgrims paid for travel and stay in USD so far.