Today acceptance of documents for Hajj starts in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today acceptance of documents for Hajj pilgrimage has started in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO).

The prices for Hajj pilgrimage determined as 3500-4500 US-dollars.

Payment shall only be made in US-dollars. The allocated quota is 1500.

Notably, while converting this year's prices into the national currency according to the current exchange rate, lower amount makes 5500, upper 7000 thousand AZN.