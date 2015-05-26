Structural reforms and personnel changes made in one of Azerbaijani state committees

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan made structural reforms and personnel changes.

Report informs, the number of employees of the State Committee increased up to two times.

The committee created two new departments, one Department of Education, and the other - Department of Information and Public Relations. In addition, the powers of the department of theological expertise, social issues and analytical analysis partially limited. Department name also changed.

Henceforth, the department of the committee will be called the Department of theological expertise.

Assistant Chairman of the Committee, Amil Javadov will head a new department in the committee - Department of Public Relations and Information.