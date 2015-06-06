State Committee warns authors of different Ramadan calendars

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The high level of relations between the state and religious communities were established, mutual relations are developing within the framework of law, tolerance relations exist between the different religious confessions. However, at times, some groups trying to use religion for certain interests, intend to achieve their insidious goals by taking steps that are not compatible with the country's traditional religious values and damage unity and solidarity, cause difference of opinion among believers."

Report informs, Aliheydar Zulfugarov, the head of Department for Work with Religious Organizations of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, said in his statement on recent days' debate on different "religious calendar".

According to him, the experience shows that such groups looking for an excuse to disrupt social stability become active especially during the events hosted by the country: "In this regard, those who make different "religious calendars" and spread among believers, intend to create confusion in upcoming month of Ramadan. All Islam communities united in the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB) as a religious center in Azerbaijan where 96% of population are Muslims. Therefore, the interference of some Muslim religious groups that their centers and supporters are abroad, to the Azerbaijani citizens on religious and ideological context is not unacceptable."

"Strict legal measures will be taken in regard with the community and religious figures, who don't carry out religious rites in accordance with CMB's official calendar", he added.