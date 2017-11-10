State Committee: Teaching Islam at elementary schools of Azerbaijan impossible

© Report

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Islam religion cannot be taught at elementary schools in Azerbaijan. But subject that will give knowledge about religion may be taught, regarding that there is a textbook called ‘Knowledge of the world’”

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for the Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) Gunduz Ismayilov said.

He said that topics included in the book ‘Knowledge of the world’ are not sufficient: “We believe that it is necessary to deepen the topics related with religion. The knowledge given to schoolchildren on all religions in particularly about Islam should be increased. If you don’t give that knowledge to schoolchildren they will certainly acquire them from somewhere else. But that knowledge will not meet our religion and interest.”

Ismayilov stressed that in that terms there is a fight in the world for putting young people under influence: "In order to win this fight and prevent our youth from joining harmful sects it’s important to teach at elementary schools subject on religious knowledge. Regardless of what the subject will be called, giving knowledge about religions at elementary schools, particularly about Islam should be strengthened. If someone thinks that Islam religion will be taught at elementary schools of Azerbaijan, it’s impossible. Islam will never be studied at public schools in Azerbaijan. Because religion is separated from state in our country, religion cannot be taught. But subject that envisages knowledge about religions should be taught.”