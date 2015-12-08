 Top
    State Committee: Opinions on banning Ashura ceremonies has no basis

    'Ashura and Arbain ceremonies has held in mosques and will be held in future'

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'In recent days, different thoughts regarding religious situation in Azerbaijan, amendments to legislation, not conforming to reality are spread in some religious purpose websites managed abroad'.

    We would like to note with regret in some cases such information are spread on behalf of state officials as well as representatives of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

    Report informs, statement of press service of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations declares.

    'Ashura and Arbain ceremonies has held in mosques and will be held in future', the statement declares.

