State Committee on Religious Associations appoints new department head

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/33f84598512780562bff3c8332aae0b1/0c198bee-7212-4714-9aeb-0d56a67e0c37_292.jpg

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee on Religious Associations (SCWG) has made a decision on new appointment.

Report informs citing the State Committee that Jahandar Alifzadeh was appointed as the head of the Department for dealing with religious organizations of SCWRO.

Chairman of the committee Mubariz Gurbanli signed an order in this regard.

Notably, earlier, Alifzadeh worked as the Deputy Head of the Religious Studies Department at the State Committee.

Notably, the former head of the department, Aliheydar Zulfugarov, has been appointed senior adviser to the Multinational, Multicultural and Religious Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.