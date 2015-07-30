State Committee official: Bring people to radical trends with a weak knowledge of Islam is easier

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ As a part of the "Action Plan for collaboration in the way of education of staff of the Internal Troops in order to improve the fight against religious radicalism" between the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for Works with Religious Organizations, event on the fight against religious radicalism was held in the N-military unit of Internal Troops in Lankaran.

Report was told in the press service of the State Committee for Works with Religious Organizations.

Addressing the event, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Works with Religious Organizations, Gunduz Ismayilov touched the causes of religious radicalism and values of education in the fight against radicalism.

Noting that the Islamic religion is a system of spiritual values against radicalism, deputy chairman said that, the main reason is generating radicalism distortion of the essence of religion.

According to him, to bring to radical movements and groups with weak representation of Islam simply: "So first of all, in the fight against religious radicalism is necessary to emphasize the organization of religious education."

Mentioning that, the main priorities of the Islamic belief is love for the country, the state and the defense of the country, G.Ismayilov stated the need to continue the activities related to religious education.

He also spoke about the measures aimed at protecting and promoting the national and spiritual values.

Then State Committee official answered the questions of the participants.