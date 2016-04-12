State Committee: Mosque destroyed by Armenia in recent battles to be repaired soon

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Armenians have always used the mosques in the occupied Azerbaijani territories for other purposes, even for livestock'.

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Gunduz Ismayilov told reporters.

He said that this case once again clearly shows Armenian aggression and trait: 'Bombing of the mosque during recent battles has shown once again that Armenian aggression is not only against Azerbaijani state, but also towards moral values, houses of worship of Azerbaijan, too'.

G.Ismayilov has also touched on the repair of the mosque destroyed by Armenians and stated relevant works already began: 'All our houses of worship which destroyed as a result of aggression of Armenian occupiers during the recent events will be repaired as soon as possible and be in use again'.