    State Committee: Import of 19 books promoting religious radicalism to Azerbaijan prevented this year

    Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June of this year, 483 books with religious content were reviewed, import of 19 books promoting religious intolerance, radicalism was prevented, head of the Expertise Department at the State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan Nahid Mammadov said.

    Report informs that, according to him, over 1,500 religious books were examined last year, and import of 63 books promoting religious intolerance and radicalism was prevented.

