State Committee comments on participation of minors in Ashura ceremonies - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ "This year, Ashura ceremonies in Azerbaijan held within the framework of relevant laws, based on the rules mentioned in the fatwa issued by the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO).

The Department for Work with Religious Organizations of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Aliheydar Zulfugarov, said in an interview with Report.

He said that according to the Action Plan prepared by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) regarding ceremonies in month of Muharram, relevant coordinated measures have been carried out by the CMO, local executive authorities, law-enforcement bodies in order for organization of civilized Ashura ceremonies in accordance with national traditions this year.

According to the Department Head, preliminary results of the general analysis of the conducted monitoring, received information show that this year Ashura ceremonies were generally held stable, no serious violations committed: "Small negative cases recorded in some places did not affect the overall ceremonies. Measures were taken in a short period to eliminate them".

A. Zulfugarov noted that a few cases reflecting fanatism and prejudice were observed, prophylactic conversations of recommendation nature were conducted with them. The State Committee, as every year, has given special support to the blood donation campaign held by the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) and continued propagation activities in religious communities this year. Blood donation campaign was held in 17 places in 2017, including 7 in Baku and 10 in major cities and districts of the republic. As a result of the measures taken, number of the people taking part in the campaign increased, thousands of people volunteered for this action".