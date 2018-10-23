State budget assignments to State Committee on Religious Associations increased in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Funds allocated from the state budget to the State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been increased.

Report informs that the state budget package for 2019 envisages AZN 2,712,027 to the committee next year, up by AZN 331,825 over 2018.

Notably, the budget envelope will be discussed at the committee meetings of the Milli Majlis next month.

The funds allocated from the state budget for health and education will also be increased in 2019.