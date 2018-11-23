State Border Service, Ministry of Internal Affairs and State Committee prevent illegal religious activity in Sumgayit

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Sumgait City Department of the State Security Service, Sumgayit City Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Sumgayit Department of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations have conducted a joint inspection to prevent illegal religious activity, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

It was noted that the inspection was held in the garden area belonging to Azerbaijani citizen Huseynov Elchin Sovet oglu, located in Sumqayit city, Novkhani settlement cottage massive, Chinarli Street 1886. The inspection revealed illegal religious activities.

An administrative complaint was filed on the fact and submitted to the court.