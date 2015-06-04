Start and end dates of Ramadan in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ The start and end dates of the holy month of Ramadan in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh said at the joint meeting of the Gazi Council and Scientific-Religious Council today.

He noted that according to this year's estimates, the first day of Ramadan month falls on June 18, 2015 in accordance with the Gregorian calendar. Eid ul-Fitr - Ramadan holiday falls on the first day of Shawwal month - on July 18, and holiday prayer will be made on that day.