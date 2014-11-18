Sheikh-ul-Islam: Implication of our youth in wars in other countries is unacceptable

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ "It is unacceptable that our young people trapped on the temptations have been involved in wars that take place in other countries in the framework of ideological confrontation." Report informs it was stated by the head of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade on the results of international conference dedicated to the issues of religious tolerance ended today in Baku.

He urged to join efforts for the education of the younger generation in a healthy spiritual environment, to strengthen efforts to combat terrorism, radicalism and extremism."Only in this way we can maintain the stability and unity of our multicultural and multireligious world," said Sheikh-ul-Islam.

He noted that conference ended today in Baku will reach a new level of cooperation in the prevention of such phenomena as xenophobia and extremism.

"Azerbaijan has always attached great importance to the national and universal values, and thank God that today our country is in the spotlight of the world not only because of its economic, political and diplomatic successes, but also an exemplary religious and moral relations in social life," said head of CMO.

Conference organized by the CMO and the office of the coordinator of projects in Baku, was attended by over 100 participants from 11 countries, including representatives from government agencies, CMО, international organizations, parliament, religious communities and NGOs.