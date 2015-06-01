Sheikh-ul Islam: We must keep Sunni-Shia brotherhood in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Shias and Sunnis pray together in the same mosque in Azerbaijan. We must keep this brotherhood. We could prevent those who intend to show the faith discrimination."

Report informs, the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Chairman Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said today.

Chairman added that today Azerbaijan is increasing rapidly and taking a leading position among the powerful states: "Not only our cities, regions or villages but also our people's lifestyle is increasing. In particular, the growth is observed in young people's outlook and literacy. Our religious figures cannot stay out of this development. Akhund and imams, the people who perform religious rites should extend their education and outlook."