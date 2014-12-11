Allahshukur Pashazadeh invites Italian journalist to Baku

During the conversation, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh spoke about religion-state relations, tolerance in the country and the work carried out in this field. The chairman stated the international events held by the Committee in recent years. Sheikh ul-Islam reminded the destruction of religious and cultural monuments in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the Armenian occupation and stressed the importance of delivering the right position of Azerbaijan to the world community.
In the end, Sheikh ul-Islam responded to Italian journalists' questions.
First Deputy of Chairman, Mufti Haji Salman Musayev attended the meeting.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook