Allahshukur Pashazadeh invites Italian journalist to Baku

Baku. 11 December.REPORT.AZ/ The Chairman of Committee of Caucasus Muslims, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh received a journalist of the famous Italian "ANSA" new agency Cristina Missori and the employee of Vatican newspaper "L'Osservatore Romano" Rosella Fabian. Report informs, the chairman of CCM noted the importance of such meetings for informing the world community about the truth of Azerbaijan objectively.

During the conversation, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh spoke about religion-state relations, tolerance in the country and the work carried out in this field. The chairman stated the international events held by the Committee in recent years. Sheikh ul-Islam reminded the destruction of religious and cultural monuments in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the Armenian occupation and stressed the importance of delivering the right position of Azerbaijan to the world community.

In the end, Sheikh ul-Islam responded to Italian journalists' questions.

First Deputy of Chairman, Mufti Haji Salman Musayev attended the meeting.