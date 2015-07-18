Sheikh-ul-Islam: "Tolerance is not at so high level in other states, as in Azerbaijan"

Baku. 18 July. REPORTAZ/ "Azerbaijan is a tolerant country. Tolerance is not at so high level as in Azerbaijan."

Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Haji Allahshukur Pashazadeh told the journalists today.

He said that there is a unity of the Muslims in Azerbaijan, Sunnis and the Shiites are praying together: " We want to demonstrate the world, there is unity in Azerbaijan. Such conditions have been created by our state, thanks to our prominent national leader Heydar Aliyev. Now Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev continues this policy. Our state have implemented many works for spiritual of people."

"Tolerance is not at so high level in other countries, as in Azerbaijan", he added.