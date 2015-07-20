 Top
    Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh leaves for Tajikistan

    He will attend the international conference entitled Islam is against extremism and terrorism

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, will leave for the Republic of Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe on July 21. Report was told in the press service of CMO.

    The aim of the visit is to attend to the international conference entitled "Islam is against extremism and terrorism", which will be held in Dushanbe on July 22-23.

    The well-known theologian scholars, theologians, traditional and religious community leaders expected to attend the event.

    Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh will deliver a speech at the conference.

