Sheikh-ul-Islam congratulates Azerbaijani People on Eid-al-Fitr

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazadeh congratulated Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr (Ramadan holiday). Report informs, the congratulation message says:

"Bismillarhir-rahmanir-rahim!

Dear countrymen, my Muslim Brothers and Sisters!

"I congratulate all of you with all my heart on Holy Ramadan, a remarkable day of world Muslims and pray for your Oruj (fasting) and Namaz (pray) to be accepted by Allah. Thank Allah that favor us to fast and pray throughout Holy Ramadan and now meet Eid-al-Fitr with great happiness. Let our Muslims, who demonstrated loyalty to Islam, to enjoy with virtues and plenty of this holy month.

Allah sent Holy Qur’an to the Earth during Ramadan, which gives holiness to this month. This holiday has a great importance for the mankind. It gives endless faith to human. Thank Allah that our people saved traditions and values of Ramadan. Eid-al-Fitr, which is contributing to our national unity and solidarity, is celebrated at the state level.

Holy Ramadan brings welfare, virtue and abundance, makes people kind and well-wishing and brought goodness and mercy between them. The people are visiting their parents, relatives, bearing a grudge are reconciled on this holiday. They are helping poor and lonely people and visiting graves of their deceased parents and relatives.

Blessing and at the Mercy of Allah, our people meet Holy Ramadan and pray for welfare, peace and stability for their Homeland. On this holiday, our grateful people pray for the soul of our National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who made unexampled contributions to the development of our national and spiritual values. We pray for achievements and power of our country under leadership of honorable Head of State Ilham Aliyev. We pray Allah that our occupied territories will be liberated and we see Azerbaijani National Flag waving over Karabakh. We pray for souls of our martyrs.

I congratulate all devout brothers and sisters on Holy Day – Eid-al-Fitr, bless them and pray Allah to grant them welfare and peace. May Allah grant you plenty and goodness and let our people realize all their good wishes and intentions”.