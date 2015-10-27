Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade will pay a visit to Russia

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, will pay a visit to the Russian Federation on October 28.

Report was told in the press service of the Caucasian Muslims Office, the visit is based on the invitation of 3rd Moscow International Forum on the theme of "Religion and Peace", which will be held on October 28 organized by city of Moscow, the International Commission of Cooperation Council for Work with Religious Organizations under the President of Russia, as well as with the support of the Interreligious Council of Russia.

Sheikh-ul-islam A.Pashazade will deliver a lecture at the plenary session of the international forum.

During the visit, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office will meet with Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill.Holding other meetings envisaged during the visit.